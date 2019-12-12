Sioux City Symphony celebrates holidays with swingin' twist on seasonal favorites

Like his dad, Gabriel DiMartino is a longtime music educator and jazz trumpeter. A member of the Doc Severinsen Big Band, he has also performed with singer Patti Austin and in such groups as Chicago and Mannheim Steamroller.

"It is so much fun to be able to work with Gabriel, who is in the middle of his career while I'm toward the end of my own career," Vince DiMartino, 71, explained.

And it must be said that the elder DiMartino has had one heckuva career.

A 1972 Eastman School of Music graduate, he taught at the University of Kentucky until 1993. He has been Distinguished Artist in Residence at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, ever since.

In addition, DiMartino has been prominently featured on the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra's most recent recordings and played lead trumpet on Mel Torme's Christmas album.

Despite having a distinguished recording career, DiMartino said the best way to listen to music is in a live setting.

"It just sounds better when music is performed in front of an audience," he explained.

This is especially true with jazz, a genre that thrives on audience interaction.