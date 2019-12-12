Sioux City Symphony celebrates holidays with swingin' twist on seasonal favorites

SIOUX CITY -- One of America's most sought-after jazz musicians and educators, Vince DiMartino said trumpets have been used to signify the start of battle, to cast a mournful motif at funerals, and to create a festive soundtrack for all sorts of celebrations.
Plus a trumpet can really make a Christmas party swing.
DiMartino, who has been lead or solo trumpeter in jazz bands led by Lionel Hampton, Chuck Mangione and Clark Terry, will be among the featured guests at the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra's "A Swingin' Christmas with the Symphony," at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
Under the baton of conductor Ryan Haskins, the Sioux City Symphony will welcome back celebrity guest conductor, attorney Dan Dykstra, and KTIV-TV meteorologist Ron Demers will read "'Twas the Night Before Christmas."
DiMartino will also be joined by his son, Gabriel DiMartino.
Like his dad, Gabriel DiMartino is a longtime music educator and jazz trumpeter. A member of the Doc Severinsen Big Band, he has also performed with singer Patti Austin and in such groups as Chicago and Mannheim Steamroller.
"It is so much fun to be able to work with Gabriel, who is in the middle of his career while I'm toward the end of my own career," Vince DiMartino, 71, explained.
And it must be said that the elder DiMartino has had one heckuva career.
A 1972 Eastman School of Music graduate, he taught at the University of Kentucky until 1993. He has been Distinguished Artist in Residence at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, ever since.
In addition, DiMartino has been prominently featured on the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra's most recent recordings and played lead trumpet on Mel Torme's Christmas album.
Despite having a distinguished recording career, DiMartino said the best way to listen to music is in a live setting.
"It just sounds better when music is performed in front of an audience," he explained.
This is especially true with jazz, a genre that thrives on audience interaction.
"You can trace the trumpet all the way back to the days of King Tut but it came into its greatest popularity in the big band era of the 1930s and 1940s," DiMartino said. "As soon as you hear a trumpet play, you just want to move."
That was true in the days of Glenn Miller and Benny Goodman. And it remains just as relevant with such modern practitioners as Wynton Marsalis and, yes, even his own son.
"I still remember listening to Gabriel play trumpet when he was in high school," DiMartino said. "I might be biased but Gabriel had that spark, even back then."
Which is more meaningful during the holidays when even traditional Christmas tunes can sparkle anew with bit of jazz.
"I'm looking forward to a high energy twist to a swinging evening of holiday favorites," DiMartino said.
If you go
What: Sioux City Symphony Orchestra's "A Swingin' Christmas with the Symphony"
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
Added attractions: Special guest performers Vince and Gabriel DiMartino, a special reading of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" by KTIV-TV meteorologist Ron Demers, and an audience participatory Holiday Sweater contest with prizes for "Most Creative Sweater," "Best Group Sweater" and "Sweater with the Most Holiday Spirit."
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
