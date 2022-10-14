Sioux City Symphony celebrating Hispanic heritage with the acclaimed Villalobos Brothers

If you said that Luis Villalobos was born with a violin in his hand, you wouldn't be too far off.

The Xalapa, Mexico, native grew up listening to his grandmother Cristina Vasquez play music at country fandangos and coastal restaurants near the port city of Vera Cruz.

By the time his eldest brother Ernesto turned five, he was already playing the violin. Middle brother Albert and Luis, the baby of the family, were three or four when they took up music.

Now internationally known as the Villalobos Brothers, they will be performing with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre.

Famous for their high-energy performances, the brothers' performance will cap off Hispanic Heritage Month.

Yet the Villalobos Brothers reach far exceeds Mexico.

Considered prodigies as children, they played with symphony orchestras throughout North and South America.

Eventually, Ernesto's musical studies took him to New York's Manhattan School of Music while Alberto studied in Brussels and Switzerland.

Luis' studies took him to Germany and Austria.

"If me and my brothers were to play music at the highest level, we had to leave Mexico," he said. "There was really no other choice."

Even though the Villalobos Brothers are classically-trained violinists, their music draws upon the rich history of Mexican folk music as well a few nods to the fundamentals of jazz, folk and, even, rock and country.

You have to remember that the brothers have collaborated with such unlikely musicians as Dolly Parton and Bruce Springsteen.

"We couldn't play our style of music without classical training," Luis Villalobos said. "We needed that background in order to fit in with symphonies."

Indeed, the Villalobos Brothers love working with symphonies.

"Nothing can match the sound of a symphony orchestra in a theater setting," Luis said. "It is wonderful."

Plus acts like the Villalobos Brothers bring in a different audience because of their music.

"There are people who make a distinction between being an artist and an entertainer," Luis said. "I think me and my brother bridge that gap. We are both artists and entertainers."

Of greater importance is the Villalobos Brothers' willingness to give back. They will be performing a special all-school assembly for students at Sioux City's new Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School on Friday afternoon.

"Even though we come from a different country, we've always felt comfortable knowing that music is such a universal language," Luis said.

"No matter where we perform, we want to share our love with the younger generation," he continued. "We have to make sure that the music goes on and on."