No holiday has a closer tie to music than Christmas.
Make a list of your favorites hymns, carols and secular tunes and you’ll more than check it twice – there’s that much music.
To make sure Siouxlanders get a taste, the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra has an annual concert that covers many of the bases – and throws in a few surprises, too.
Slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, “Christmas with the Symphony” will include a special appearance by Zuill Bailey, the Grammy-winning cellist who appeared with the orchestra in 2017. Music Director Ryan Haskins has several other surprises up his tuxedoed sleeve.
In addition to a holiday sweater competition, the night promises plenty of fun and musical gifts.
But what about the musicians? How do they feel about performing during the holidays? Two members of the violin section and Music Director Ryan Haskins responded.
Gary Fridley, one of the longest-serving members of the orchestra, said he was particularly moved by the performances the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra did with The Nutcracker and Brule, the South Dakota-based Native American band.
“The Nutcracker is the personification of beauty in music and dance,” Fridley wrote. “Brule provided a very spiritual feeling to me, the performer, and me, the listener, as I heard their message.”
Judy Bligh, who most recently performed in Jill Miller’s Christmas show, said she looks fondly on the Christmas Eve candlelight services at her church. “Every year, at the end of the service, everyone in the congregation would light their candles and sing ‘Silent Night’ a cappella,” she said. “While I was onstage playing the violin, I always had the best view of the entire congregation’s sparkling candles. Along with their voices, it made the most harmonious version of ‘Silent Night.’ I’ll never forget the dazzling sight and the peaceful sound of these Christmas Eve services that I got to be a part of.”
“Silent Night” just happens to be Fridley’s favorite carol. He, too, remembered Christmas Eve services: “While singing in the adult choir at church, a friend and I always sang the first verse in German when we were in high school.”
And Music Director Ryan Haskins? Include him in, as well. "Silent Night," he said, is "simple, direct and sweet." Like the others, he remembered its place in church. He'd sing it, "hymnal in one hand, lit candle in the other."
Bligh, meanwhile, picked two songs as her favorites: “All I Want For Christmas is You” because it’s fun and upbeat and because it’s not about presents “but the people or person you spend it with" and “Mary Did You Know.” “This song has a beautiful melody and it gets to the real meaning of Christmas,” she wrote.
Among those Christmas memories, Haskins recalled asking for -- and getting -- a wireless microphone system when he was 8. "Not too often you see an 8-year-old kid walking around the house with an LAV mic...but that was me," he wrote. "It's funny how after 8 p.m. the LAV would mysteriously go missing until the next day."
Luckily, Saturday he won't have parents to dim his enthusiasm.
Tickets for the show at the Orpheum Theatre are still available.