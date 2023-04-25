SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra (SCSO) has appointed a new executive director to replace Richard Steinbach, who is retiring from the position.

David Gross, a professional musician who currently serves as executive director of the Reading, PA Symphony Orchestra, will take over administrative duties in Sioux City on July 1.

"We are honored and fortunate to have somebody as qualified as David as our executive director," Juliet Everist, president of the symphony board of directors, said.

"I am excited to work with the Board of Directors, Maestro Ryan Haskins, the staff and musicians as the SCSO moves into its next chapter," Gross said.

"The symphony demands a unique level of selflessness, shared passion and a relentless drive," music director Ryan Haskins said. "David is an extraordinary addition to this treasured organization and I look forward to working with him."

Soon to celebrate its 108th season, the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra is one of the longest-running orchestras in the country. The symphony presents diverse concerts each season. In addition, it reaches approximately 12,000 students each year from more than 490 public, private and hone schools through extensive education initiative programs.