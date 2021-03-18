Sioux City Symphony Orchestra returning to live, in-person concerts

Through matching grants from the Gilchrist Foundation and the Kind World Foundation, SCSO.LIVE also allows symphony fans to see concerts from the comfort of their homes, anytime and from anywhere around the world.

Not only that, SCSO.LIVE gives audiences a chance to view exclusive programming that will only be online.

"Beethoven 250" -- a three-part chamber series tracing the life and works of Ludwig van Beethoven -- as well as virtual programs on string quintets, wind quintets and the works of pioneering female composers, are part of SCSO.LIVE.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So will behind-the-scenes footage of the symphony, Steinbach said.

"They were in the works before the pandemic," he explained. "COVID-19 just made this move more necessary."

Ever since the symphony was founded, it was designed to bring musical excellence to many diverse communities in relevant and accessible ways.

That means bringing educational programming to students throughout Siouxland and around the country.

It has also been a challenging time, though Steinbach is pleased with SCSO's slate of in-person concerts, that will begin with Saturday's "Symphonic Strings."