Sioux City Symphony Orchestra shares music and lessons -- online
Sioux City Symphony Orchestra CEO, Travis Morgan and Conductor, Ryan Haskins 

Need an escape through music? 

To support Siouxland musicians, the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will offer free concerts and free online lessons for everyone to enjoy and follow along.

"They supported us, and now it's time to support them," Travis Morgan, the CEO of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, said.

Morgan said that because of the COVID-19 virus, the organization had to cancel its last two concerts. The orchestra also knew that because of the virus, so many people are stuck inside their homes. He got the idea for the symphony to go online because a neighbor's children lost their music classes when schools closed.

Morgan said it's a great opportunity for kids to continue playing while in quarantine.

"We are going to do everything from tutorials for certain instruments to master classes," Morgan said. The orchestra will also do live concerts for free and will feature music from Broadway and film.

Morgan said the music is picked by the musicians. However, they will allow people to request songs. 

"We want to make this as interactive as possible," Morgan said.

Morgan said that this is huge for the orchestra and the community because it allows musicians to connect in ways they haven't done before.

Morgan said the orchestra also wants patrons to know the personnel -- who the concertmaster is, who plays in the percussion section.

"The musicians are trying to allow people to escape," he said. "We all need a little escape now and then."

Pianist Mackenzie Melemed was the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra guest artist at "Symphonie Fantastique: A Night of Taunts and Terrors." He recently did an online performance for the orchestra.

Morgan said that their performances won't involve the full orchestra. Musicians will play individually or in small groups.

Past guest artists, like Mackenzie Melemed, who offered a concert last Friday, will also be included through Facebook Live or Zoom.

"We need to come together to make this a thing," Morgan said. "This is our 104th season, the Symphony has been around for decades, and that's not going to change."

Sioux City Symphony Orchestra
