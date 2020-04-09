Sioux City Symphony Orchestra shares music and lessons -- online

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Need an escape through music?

To support Siouxland musicians, the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will offer free concerts and free online lessons for everyone to enjoy and follow along.

"They supported us, and now it's time to support them," Travis Morgan, the CEO of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, said.

Morgan said that because of the COVID-19 virus, the organization had to cancel its last two concerts. The orchestra also knew that because of the virus, so many people are stuck inside their homes. He got the idea for the symphony to go online because a neighbor's children lost their music classes when schools closed.

Morgan said it's a great opportunity for kids to continue playing while in quarantine.

"We are going to do everything from tutorials for certain instruments to master classes," Morgan said. The orchestra will also do live concerts for free and will feature music from Broadway and film.

Morgan said the music is picked by the musicians. However, they will allow people to request songs.