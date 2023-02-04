It took Debbie Bernstein LaCroix three months to get one to sing.

Over a period of 90 days in 2022, the Expansion Center co-owner would make circles around the outer rims of the metal singing bowls she’d bought as a birthday gift and she wouldn’t hear what she wanted to hear. The sound is a kind of melodious whir. One which emanates outward, like ripples in a pond a small pebble’s been dropped into.

These days, there’s an audience present when Bernstein LaCroix makes waves with the collection of bowls she has accrued since getting more comfortable with an instrument whose history can be measured in millennia. The events Bernstein LaCroix hosts at the Expansion Center, a downtown Sioux City space with wood floors fit for a temple, are called "Sound Baths” and her intent is to immerse people in calming and relaxing vibrations.

"I love how it helps other people," Bernstein LaCroix said. "When you experience it, some of the people who have come to see me have said they feel like they’re levitating or going on a journey, almost like a lucid dream."

When the Expansion Center opened at 1119 Fourth St. in November 2021, Bernstein LaCroix said she and co-owner Stacy Anderson brought in a few metal bowls for inventory.

"I’ve read lots of books on it and I’m just fascinated with frequency and vibration. Because everything is energy. I get kind of nerdy and love the science of things," Anderson said. Anderson and Bernstein La Croix bill the Expansion Center as a "holistic center with retail, services and workshops that support mind, body and spirit."

The set-up Bernstein LaCroix has positioned around a rug on the Expansion Center floor features not just bowls, a majority of which are made of crystal, but gongs, chimes, mallets, tuning forks and shakers. She’s even added a 21-inch, 25-pound metal bowl from Kathmandu, Nepal that’s possible to stand in. When struck, it emits a deep bassy tone. All in service of helping visitors try and reach a meditative state.

"It’s one of those (things) that I never meant to deep dive into but I loved it," Bernstein LaCroix said.

One Sound Bath attendee, Erin Binneboese, said the medley of instruments work to create "earthy sounds."

"The sublime resonance and aromas allow the opening to journey into meditation and experience a therapeutic, healing, and invaluable feeling of inwardness for me," Binneboese wrote.

The usage of singing bowls for the purpose of helping people relax or enter into reflective states is nothing new, according to National Music Museum Education Curator Deborah Reeves.

"In Tibetan Buddhism, musical instruments play a big role in aiding meditation," Reeves said. "They’re seen as a tool to set up this deep meditation."

Reeves said singing bowls are most closely associated with Tibet and tend to be made out of non-ferrous metals such as bronze. The instruments actually qualify as resting bells because of the way in which they’re played.

"The sound is created because of friction. It’s usually some type of baton or stick or mallet that tends to be covered in leather that you rub around the outside of the rim (the open mouth) and that creates a traveling wave that is carried around the circumference," Reeves said. That sound wave then translates to an audible pitch.

While singing bowls are commonly linked to meditation, they’re far from the only instruments used for such purposes. Reeves said there are oboe-like instruments played with circular breathing (breathing in through the nose while simultaneously pushing air out through the mouth), finger cymbals, trumpets, conch shells and a myriad of drums.

"All being used to facilitate meditation," Reeves said.

Though Bernstein LaCroix took percussion, piano, guitar and voice lessons as she was growing up, she never thought of herself as a musician.

"My band instructor, in fifth grade, told my mom I had no hand-eye coordination and probably shouldn’t play drums," Bernstein LaCroix said.

Bernstein LaCroix's still taking classes now but the focus has shifted. In 2022, she traveled to Cedar Rapids for a three-day "intensive sound-healing class." The course's instructor, Natalie Brown, teaches orchestra and also runs Sounds Heal Studio which she uses as a space to promote what she refers to as sound healing.

"As a lifelong musician and longtime music educator, music and sound have always been a passion of mine. By journeying into sound and holistic healing I have discovered a rich and powerful tool to help others and I hope to share this knowledge, empower individuals and the community," Brown writes on her website.

For Bernstein LaCroix, the collection of musical tools is only growing. She said she wants to get several "practitioner bowls" which allow for freer motion. Were someone to come for a private meditation session featuring the singing bowls, Bernstein LaCroix would be able to move around them. The reactions she gets in the sessions, private or public, are part of what she said has kept her investing so much time, energy and money.

"I wanted the instruments because I thought that they were cool but when you can utilize it for good, that makes it even better."