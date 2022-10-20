Straight No Chaser celebrates 25 years -- and takes nothing for granted

When the coronavirus prevented Straight No Chaser from hitting the road for its 2020 fall tour, members of the a cappella group admitted it felt a little weird.

“For 14 years we’d gone out and done a fall tour,” says Walter Chase, one of the founding members. Then, venues closed, tours were cancelled and groups like SNC were forced to improvise.

Luckily, the a cappella group had the ability to record individually. “One guy would mix it, and we’d put it out like nine ‘Brady Bunch’ boxes,” Chase says. “We did 30 recordings like that – a lot of video content. It was a very busy time for us but it felt weird.”

Instead of spending 10 weeks on a fall tour – something they’d done for 14 years – the singers were at home, with their families in earshot. “My kids would ask me to stop,” Chase says with a chuckle.

For the group, which began in 1996 at Indiana University, a 2022 tour was important. The year marked Straight No Chaser’s 25th year.

“When we started out in college, it was just to sing for girls,” Chase admits. A video – offering their take on the “12 Days of Christmas” – went viral and, soon, they had a recording contract with Atlantic Records.

Since then, Straight No Chaser has toured extensively, recorded more holiday songs than most would think possible and traded out several members. Of the 10 originals, only four are still with the group.

Chase, who’s one of the four, says that’s as it should be. “In the beginning, we weren’t sure how long this would last. What’s nice (about adding) the younger guys is they have a new fire. I might get used to something or I’ve been to this venue and sung this song many times, but they may have a new take and that brings new energy to the group.”

Constant revitalization means Straight No Chaser could continue indefinitely. The current Indiana University a cappella group – called Another Round – serves as a feeder program for SNC. “When we need someone, we go to the all-stars of that group. This past year, one of our basses stepped aside to be home with family. That’s where we found a replacement.”

If, for example, illness happens to strike, SNC makes last-minute adjustments for a show.

“If it’s a soloist, we’ll have a different person sing the song,” Chase says. If it’s a background singer, someone else will cover. “It’s stressful sometimes. Because we get to a city maybe once a year, we want the show to be the best possible. If you’re missing part of a chord, it can sound different.”

To make sure those once-a-year visits include old favorites, Straight No Chaser includes a holiday set. Even in June.

“We never take anything for granted,” Chase says. “We have a traditional fan base. We know they can go see other holiday shows. But we know there are generations – sometimes three generations of a family – who keep coming year after year. That’s a good reminder for all of us.”

Those college years “definitely feel like a long time ago,” Chase adds. “So much has happened even in the last 10, 15 years, I can’t remember the silliness of those first years, just running around singing and managing classes.”

Still, 25 years must indicate Straight No Chaser is doing something right. To make sure members can still have time for their families, managers make sure they’re not booked over Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

And when they get on the bus and start touring? That thrill rushes back, Chase says. “I’m 45 and to have some of these 30-year-olds bring a new era of music to us is exciting.”