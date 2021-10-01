Sublime with Rome will bring plenty of 'High and Mighty' vibes to Tyson Events Center show

SIOUX CITY -- During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rome Ramirez admitted to having a bit of an "energy" crisis.

"We livestreamed with fans and worked on new material," the lead singer and guitarist from Sublime with Rome admitted. "But none of those things can match the dynamics or the energy level we get from live performances."

Ramirez said he is happy to be back on the road with his group's High and Mighty Tour.

"I'm back playing music with my band and with my brothers," he said. "What can be better than that?"

Sublime with Rome will be performing at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, for a 7 p.m. Sunday show that will also include Dirty Heads, a group which shares a similar musical style and a laid-back Southern California attitude.

Indeed, it was the beachy good vibrations that attracted Ramirez to the original Sublime -- the iconic reggae rock and ska band headed by the late Bradley Nowell -- in the first place.

"I was a fan of Sublime long before I had any connection to the group," he said. "When Sublime with Rome was formed (in 2010), it was an honor to introduce the music to a new generation."

However, Ramirez insisted his group is much more than a cover band.

Now with a lineup that includes drummer Carlos Verdugo and original Sublime bassist Eric Wilson, Sublime with Rome is touring to support "Blessings," a new studio album that was helmed by Rob Cavallo, the producer behind Green Day, Linkin Park, My Chemical Romance, among other bands.

"That's one of the cool things about being on the road," Ramirez said. "We get to test out new material on our fans and, so far, they like what they're hearing."

After all, that is what keeps a band relevant.

"On the one hand, you want to perform the favorites our fans expect from us," Ramirez said. "On the other hand, we have to grow artistically."

"You have to be genuine when you go on stage," he added. "If the audience see we're having a blast, they'll also have a blast."

