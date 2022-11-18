Taylor Swift speaks out, says Ticketmaster fiasco 'excruciating for me.' The latest on the ticket debacle

Taylor Swift fans reported the Ticketmaster site appeared to crash during the pre-sale for the singer's new concert tour. CNN's Rahel Solomon breaks down the response from Ticketmaster and the potential fallout as lawmakers say the company is monopolizing the marketplace.
Taylor Swift spoke out Friday about the ticketing debacle that took place this week, as many fans were unable to purchase tickets for her upcoming tour on Ticketmaster.
"It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift wrote on
Instagram on Friday. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse."
Swift blamed Ticketmaster for the snafu, noting that there were a "multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time" getting tickets.
"I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could," the singer wrote. "It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them."
Swift added that she would try to "figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward."
Sales for the singer's new Eras Tour began Tuesday, but the demand snarled the ticketing site,
infuriating fans who couldn't snag tickets. Customers complained about Ticketmaster not loading, saying the platform didn't allow them to access tickets, even if they had a pre-sale code for verified fans.
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the sale to the general public, which was scheduled for Friday, had been
canceled due to "extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand."
"To those who didn't get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to get together and sing these songs," Swift added.
