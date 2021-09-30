The All-American Band to begin its season with Eppley Auditorium concert

SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside University School of Visual and Performing Arts will be presenting the All-America Concert Band at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave.

The band will be celebrating its 30th year of performing with this festive fall offering.

"The band is excited to get back to in-person concert after a long layoff due to COVID-19," Martin Gaines, All-America Concert Band conductor and Morningside instrumental activities director, said.

Included in this concert will be music by Shostakovich, Whitacre and King. A special feature during this concert will be Sioux City artist Glenda Drennan doing a painting, live on stage during one of the number.

Admission to this concert is free to the public.

