 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The All-American Band to begin its season with Eppley Auditorium concert

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside University School of Visual and Performing Arts will be presenting the All-America Concert Band at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave.

The band will be celebrating its 30th year of performing with this festive fall offering.

"The band is excited to get back to in-person concert after a long layoff due to COVID-19," Martin Gaines, All-America Concert Band conductor and Morningside instrumental activities director, said. 

Included in this concert will be music by Shostakovich, Whitacre and King. A special feature during this concert will be Sioux City artist Glenda Drennan doing a painting, live on stage during one of the number. 

Admission to this concert is free to the public.

Sioux City All-America Concert Band logo
Provided
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Britain's Kate and William hold tarantula and python

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News