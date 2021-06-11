The Bacon Brothers to sizzle at a Sioux City show

SIOUX CITY -- With nearly 100 movie or TV acting credits to his name, Kevin Bacon doesn't mind if you know nothing about his music.

"The public knows me only as an actor," the star of such films as "Footloose," "Apollo 13" and "X-Men: First Class," said. "They have no expectations of my music."

Having said that, people may be surprised when Bacon and his brother Michael performed an 8 p.m. Saturday show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.

With 10 albums to their credit, the Bacon Brothers have been performing professionally for more than 25 years.

But don't ask Bacon to define the genre he and Michael Bacon, a music professor at New York's Lehman College, prefer.

"When we released our first album (in 1997), we called it 'Forosco' because our music was a mix of folk, rock, soul and country," Bacon said.

Bacon said this eclectic style of music suited him just fine.

"Even though I was too young when the British Invasion occurred, my five older siblings made sure I had an appreciation for The Beatles and The Rolling Stones," he said.