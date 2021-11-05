The Wood Brothers bring heart and soul to Americana music

SIOUX CITY -- When they were kids, brothers Chris and Oliver Wood were surrounded by the Americana music favored by their molecular biologist dad as well as the art of storytelling, a trait taught to them by their poet mom.

While the brothers eventually shared a fondness for bluesmen like Jimmy Reed and Lightnin' Hopkins, upright bass player Chris was drawn to avant-garde jazz while guitar-playing Oliver preferred funky R&B.

It was after 15 years of pursuing separate careers that the Wood Brothers decided to perform together.

With eight albums under their belts (including the Grammy-nominated "One Drop of Truth"), the Wood Brothers have been attracting fans to their eclectic mix of folk, blues and roots music.

Along with multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix, the Wood Brothers will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd.

Oliver Wood said he is happy being able to promote the Wood Brother's latest album (2020's "Kingdom in My Mind"), following an extended pandemic-related break.

"We had just released the album and just started touring," he said. "We had an entire year of shows planned that had to be canceled. Like so many other people, our year stopped overnight."

This was especially tough for Oliver, who said the Wood Brothers had previously toured throughout the United States and Europe.

"I didn't necessarily miss the constant travel," he explained. "What I did miss was connecting with an audience on a nightly basis. You know, then human element."

"While musicians become addicted to applause, it wears off over time," Oliver continued. "What sticks with us is when people say, 'Thank you, your music got me through a tough time.'

During his break from performing, Oliver spent quality time with his family, wrote new music and listened to the recordings of such legendary artists as Ray Charles, Sam Cooke and John Coltrane.

"There is a timelessness to those guys that is very appealing," he said.

Indeed, Oliver said the Wood Brothers also strive to be timeless.

"We aim for universal themes that everyone can relate to," Oliver said. "We want to keep that human connection."

