Tickets on sale for Three Dog Night at Orpheum Theatre
Tickets on sale for Three Dog Night at Orpheum Theatre

SIOUX CITY -- Tickets are on sale for Three Dog Night's performance at the Orpheum Theatre on May 8.

They may be purchased at the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office, online at OrpheumLive.com or by phone at 712-279-4850.

Celebrating nearly five decades, the iconic group is best known for such songs as "Mama Told Me (Not to Come)," "Joy to the World" and "Shambala."

Maintaining a touring schedule of more than 70 dates a year, Three Dog Night consists of founder/lead vocalist Danny Hutton, Michael Allsup (guitar), Paul Kingery (bass/vocal), Pat Bautz (drums), Howard Laravea (keyboards) and David Morgan (vocals).

