Tonight, Sara Evans brings a little Christmas to Sioux City

“Suds in the Bucket” is not a Christmas song.

But, says Sara Evans, “We can’t not do it and a couple of others, so we’re just going to slide them into the back of the holiday show.”

Returning to the concert circuit after a pandemic year break, Evans’ extravaganza will feature plenty of Christmas songs, “so much fun… and some surprises,” she says.

Chief among them? Two of her children will be in the show. Son Avery plays guitar; daughter Olivia sings harmony. And Audrey, the youngest? “She’ll be out on the road with me, but she’s lazy,” mom says with a laugh. The 17-year-old keeps the country singer in check with what’s current in the music industry.

In exchange, Evans is taking all three on vacation to Mexico following the Christmas tour.

“I’m not really shopping for the kids this year,” she says. “I asked if they wanted presents and they all said they’d rather have the trip. I know I’ll break that rule and get them gifts so they’ll have something to open.”

Last year, Evans was prevented from touring because of the coronavirus pandemic. “It was horrible. I hated it. At first, they said it would take two weeks to slow down the spread and I thought, ‘We can do this.’ It was a fun little cozy excuse to be lazy for a couple of weeks.”

And then, one by one, concerts got canceled.

“I was frightened,” Evans admits. “I lost my source of income. I missed the fans. It was really, really difficult.”

While others saw the break as a way to create new material, Evans found it unproductive. “When I’m super-busy I can accomplish more,” she says. “I work really well under pressure. If there’s no purpose to my day, I won’t get anything done.”

When Evans – a CMA and ACM award winner – finally got back on stage in the last year, she cried. “I was incredibly emotional,” she says. “I’ve never taken my career or my voice for granted. When I heard myself on the radio, I just wanted to hug everybody.”

Able to return to a degree of normalcy with the Christmas tour, Evans says she hopes other work toward embracing joy and gratitude. “We need laughter again.”

If there was a silver lining to the coronavirus cloud it was a chance to rediscover faith. “I felt closer to God. I understood what matters most.”

And, she got to spend time with her children and stepchildren. While they experienced a “super-weird” year at school, they got time with Evans.

“I’m struggling still with how crazy this world is,” she says. “I want so desperately for life to go back to normal. I have a lot of anxiety. I find that I’m a little depressed about it, too.”

Nonetheless, the 50-year-old wife and mom clings to the joy that comes from performing in front of a crowd.

Even “Dancing With the Stars,” which she appeared on in 2006, brought smiles.

“It was a fun and amazing time in my life. I was the only mom contestant (in that year’s field) and I feel like I had a little bit of a disadvantage. I didn’t want to rehearse the dances as much as everybody else because I didn’t want to be away from my kids.

“The night before, I’d be thinking about the (routine) and wonder, ‘Do I even know the dance? Am I going to make a fool out of myself?’ It was terrifying.”

A performer since she was a child, Evans knew she could carry on because she had what has seen her through many trials: the audience.

“The crowd is what inspires me,” she says. “I loved that part of it.”

So is dancing now a regular part of her life? “Absolutely not,” she says with a laugh.

