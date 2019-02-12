SIOUX CITY -- Country band Turnpike Troubadours will be the headliners during the 2019 Red Dirt Country Festival on July 27 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park, 111 Third St.
Describing their sound as a mix of folk, bluegrass, country and honky tonk, Turnpike Troubadours prides itself as part of the Red Dirt movement, which is named after the color of soil found in Oklahoma.
Other festival performers will include the Randy Rogers Band, Casey Donahew, Shooter Jennings and Parker McCollum.
Red Dirt Country Festival is the third event announced for this year's Battery Park summer concert series, after country singer-songwriter Kane Brown and heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at The Rock Shop and at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.