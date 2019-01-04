SIOUX CITY -- The 38th annual Twelfth Night Handbell Festival will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Eppley Auditorium on the campus of Morningside College.
The annual festival is named for taking place 12 days after Christmas Day.
Chemine Mulford, music director at St. John Lutheran Church, said the concert will feature holiday music and a variety of other pieces, both mass choir numbers and solos from the five participating choirs -- four from Sioux City and one from Hawarden, Iowa.
They include:
"The Ringmasters," St. John Lutheran choir, under the direction of Mulford; "Bell-issimo," First Presbyterian Church, under the direction of Anne Cowley; "Celebration Bells," First Methodist Church, under the direction of Gene Wagner; "Solid Brass," Grace Methodist Church, under the direction of Donald Nelson; and "The Prairie Wind Ringers," Hawarden Associated Church, under the direction of Julie Hummel.
Admission is free, but a free will offering is requested to offset some concert-related expenses.