Two bands to headline concert at the Marquee

SIOUX CITY -- The Sutherland, Iowa-based band Saul and the Brooklyn, New York-based VRSTY will be performing live at 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
Founded by brothers Blake and Zach Bedsaul in 2007, the hard-rocking Saul also features William McIlravy and Myles Claybourne. An R&B and post-hardcore band, VRSTY is known for its high energy shows.
Both bands will be joined by Divide the Fall, Fatal Fall and New Age Crisis at the Marquee show.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
