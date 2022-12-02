 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two bands to headline concert at the Marquee

Saul band

The Sutherland, Iowa-based band Saul are co-headlining a concert with VRSTY at the 6 p.m. Wednesday show at The Marquee.

SIOUX CITY -- The Sutherland, Iowa-based band Saul and the Brooklyn, New York-based VRSTY will be performing live at 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

Founded by brothers Blake and Zach Bedsaul in 2007, the hard-rocking Saul also features William McIlravy and Myles Claybourne.  An R&B and post-hardcore band, VRSTY is known for its high energy shows. 

Both bands will be joined by Divide the Fall, Fatal Fall and New Age Crisis at the Marquee show.

