'Unlikely rock star' DeCarlo coming to Hard Rock's Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- As a kid growing up in Rome, New York, Tommy DeCarlo had a dream of playing centerfield for the New York Yankees.

He certainly didn't aspire to become lead singer of the legendary rock band Boston.

"I loved the Yankees and a friend turned me onto the music of Boston when I was 12 years old," the 56-year-old said. "Never in a million years did I think I'd be asked to replace (Boston lead singer the late) Brad Delp. Those things never happen to guys like me."

DeCarlo's incredible rise from a credit manager at a Charlotte, North Carolina, Home Depot to front man for the arena-rocking Boston has been detailed in his recently released audiobook, "Unlikely Rockstar."

Plus he'll be performing many of Boston's hit songs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.

Opening for the "Tommy DeCarlo, Singer of Boston" show will be Rudy Cardenas, a season six "American Idol" contestant, who will be singing music associated with the iconic group Journey.

For DeCarlo, he can still remember the first time he heard Boston's eponymous album.

"As soon as my friend bought the Boston album and played it for me, I was hooked," he said. "What 12-year-old wouldn't love an album over with a guitar-shaped spaceship on it."

DeCarlo was also attracted to seminal songs like "More Than a Feeling," "Piece of Mind" and "Rock & Roll Band," which were all written by Tom Scholz, an MIT-trained engineer who would produce and play guitar, bass and keyboard for Boston.

Plus DeCarlo was dazzled by the soaring vocals of Brad Delp.

"In my mind, Boston represented rock and roll to me," he said.

When Delp took his life in 2007, DeCarlo was devastated.

"I never met the man (but) I felt I had known Brad my entire life," he said.

To cope with his grief, DeCarlo wrote "A Man He'll Always Be," which is a variation on the Boston, "A Man I'll Never Be."

Encouraged by his family, DeCarlo posted the tribute song -- as well as cover versions of Boston's "Smokin'" and "Don't Look Back" on his daughter's Facebook page.

While planning an official Boston tribute show to Delp, Scholz discovered DeCarlo's music.

Scholz asked DeCarlo to perform at the show.

Meeting Scholz as well as the other members of Boston was an eye-opening experience for DeCarlo.

"Everybody assumed I had been a performer for years," he said. "In fact, I was making my performing debut that night."

Apparently, Scholz like DeCarlo's "Average Joe" story as well as his crystal clear vocals. He quickly hired DeCarlo for Boston's 2008 concert tour.

DeCarlo subsequently toured with Boston in 2012 and formed his own band DECARLO that same year.

Relishing his role as an unlikely rock star, DeCarlo said he loves his new life.

"Whenever I sing a Boston song, it takes me back to the first time I heard it," he continued. "As I look out into the audience, I see they are also transported back in time."

According to DeCarlo, that is the magic of rock and roll.

"I went from being a fan of Boston to becoming its lead singer," he said. "Boston means so much to me. I love that Boston has meant so much to other people."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.