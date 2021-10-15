Vocal music workshop and community-wide gospel concert, Saturday, at Heelan's Fine Arts Center

SIOUX CITY -- The sounds of gospel music will be in the air when the sixth annual Voices Unite vocal music workshop will be held, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, at the Bishop Heelan Catholic High School Fine Arts Center, 1231 Grandview Blvd.

A free singer's workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with snacks and a lunch provided.

The workshop, open to church choirs of all denominations, will be taught by veteran choir director Sandra Pearson and her team made up of Leland Mickels and Cedric Pearson.

"Many people know Sandra from her work as the choir director for Sioux City's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program," Charity Koehler, who cofounded Voices Unite with Chemine Mulford, explained. "Sandra is fabulous and we feel honored to have her."

Koehler has been a church musician for more than 20 years and Mulford currently directs vocal and bell choirs at St. John Lutheran Church. But Mulford said any singer interested in church music will learn from the Voices Unite workshops.

Pearson said she is just happy to be able to sing again.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, many choirs couldn't minister through music," she said. "We're keeping our fingers crossed that those days will soon be behind us."

The day will conclude with a free, open to the public concert at 4 p.m.

"This will be a wonderful, gospel concert," Pearson said. "While it will be nice for the choir to come together as a group, we do need somebody to sing to."

Koehler agreed.

"This is a community-wide concert for all denominations," she said. "We all need a bit more of the gospel in our hearts."

For more information and to register, visit voicesunite.org.

