In the song, Hayes talked about wife Laney’s insecurity about her legs, the way her hair looks and “if she ever misses me, don’t let her.”
“A line about acting like her mom inspired intense conversations,” the Alabama native says, but the song really got at the heart of their relationship. Together since the 11th grade, the two talk about anything and everything and have agreed “if one of us leaves the other one here, we want each other to move on. I would hate to have Laney be in a place of darkness forever. I’d want her to be able to smile again.”
What Laney Hayes likes most about the song are its specifics – the tons of honey she pours in her coffee, for example – and the idea that she doesn’t give “two cents about money.”
“That’s Laney in a nutshell,” Walker Hayes says. “We’ve never been a wealthy couple, we’ve always been check-to-check because I’m a guy chasing a crazy dream.”
Considered the song that could move Hayes up the charts, “Don’t Let Her” has brought him strong responses in concert. Fans relate and, like the 39-year-old singer, often listen with tears in their eyes.
Hayes gets choked up, too, when he gets to the end of the song. “I picture my wife on our gray couch, after everything we’ve been through, and that song is out there for the world to hear. We went through some hard times. What happens in those moments is where I really don’t feel like I’m at the wheel. There’s another power happening.”
Hayes hesitates to view any of his songs as part of a ministry, “but you can listen to ‘Craig’ now and see that there was a spiritual journey. I can’t define where I am on a spiritual level – it’s been a struggle for me – but I’m aware of what’s happening with my music. It wasn’t my intention (to move people); I was just expressing myself. I’m feeling used in a very beautiful way.”
It's "Craig," debuted in 2017, that usually gets concertgoers to sit still and listen. In it, Hayes tells about a man from church who encouraged his music career, even when he wasn’t sure it was going anywhere. Because he had lost his record deal, Hayes was in danger of losing the family's minivan. That meant they couldn't take the whole family (Walker and Laney have six children) anywhere because they didn’t have enough seats in the remaining car.
One night the encouraging Craig showed up at Hayes’ son’s baseball game and gave him the title and keys to a minivan. Hayes protested; Craig insisted and the power of the moment came through.
That generous gesture was just the boost Hayes needed to keep pursuing his dream -- and write from the heart. The result, "Craig," has spawned a charity and a host of admirers.
“That song definitely gets me,” Hayes says. “It’s so odd. I’m a recovering alcoholic and when I sing ‘Craig,’ and I look at where I am on that stage, I realize my children are safe and they’re taken care of financially. We’ve undergone the loss of a child and the well of emotions is so deep, it’s weird to see people in a drinking atmosphere and feel like we’re in church. It gets to me a lot of nights.”
Surprisingly, those lyrically dense songs are nothing for the Hayes offspring. “They knew every word of ‘Craig’ in a week. It took me two weeks to memorize it.”
Music, though, is as much a part of the Hayes household as a piece of furniture. “It’s the chandelier in our ‘not-a-mansion,’” he says. His 13-year-old daughter is a great lyricist (“she can out-write me right now”); one son puts on dad’s albums and plays drums along with them. “Somebody is always tinkering on the piano and somebody else is learning a dance to some Drake song.”
Frequently, Hayes says, they’ll ask to hear “Don’t Let Her.” “It’s pretty simple, structurally, but I was blown away by how much they loved the feel of it.”
Hayes’ record label also has been extremely encouraging. “They signed me for who I was. They’ve never said, ‘Hey, man, can you just sing a love song?’ My love song is very morbid ... and I love that. I focus on the sadness and darkness of life. But all of those truths make the light even brighter.”
