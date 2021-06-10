WATCH NOW: Sioux City Symphony will close its season with a free concert

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will finish its truncated season with "Glorious Brass" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre.

The concert will feature 20 members of the Symphony Orchestra's brass and percussion sections. The evening will have everything from fanfares to brass choir symphonies and will feature a variety of styles from Baroque to contemporary.

Music Director Ryan Haskins says it is one of the most anticipated nights of the season as it is a return to performing in front of a live audience.

"It's the first time that I've been able to stand on the podium without a mask since March of 2020," Haskins said.

"It's just sort of a feeling of freedom and excitement," he added about Saturday's concert.

To celebrate the orchestra's 105th season and the launch of the new Youth Orchestra, supporters are offering complimentary tickets to attendees. Haskins said the community's response has been incredible.

"This concert at the end has given us the liberty to bring the audience back and to have a really incredible moment," Haskins said. "So why not have the entire community there?"