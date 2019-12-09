Wayne Newton to perform at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort on May 9

LARCHWOOD, Iowa -- Legendary Las Vegas performer Wayne Newton will appear at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort at 8 p.m. on May 9.

Newton has recorded and released 165 albums, performed for more than 40 million people and done over 25,000 shows in Las Vegas alone. His hit songs include "Danke Schoen," "Daddy, Don't You Walk So Fast," "Red Roses for a Blue Lady," and "Years."

Tickets are $33, $43, and $53 and go on sale Friday. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.grandfallscasinoresort.com, by phone at 712-777-7803, or in the Grand Falls Gift Shop.

