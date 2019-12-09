Wayne Newton to perform at Grand Falls in May
Wayne Newton to perform at Grand Falls in May

  • Updated
Wayne Newton

Wayne Newton speaks to the Associated Press at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Jan. 18, 2019. Newton will perform at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort on May 9, 2020.

 Associated Press

LARCHWOOD, Iowa -- Legendary Las Vegas performer Wayne Newton will appear at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort at 8 p.m. on May 9. 

Newton has recorded and released 165 albums, performed for more than 40 million people and done over 25,000 shows in Las Vegas alone. His hit songs include "Danke Schoen," "Daddy, Don't You Walk So Fast," "Red Roses for a Blue Lady," and "Years."

Tickets are $33, $43, and $53 and go on sale Friday. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.grandfallscasinoresort.com, by phone at 712-777-7803, or in the Grand Falls Gift Shop.

