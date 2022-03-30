Wayne State Chamber Choir to perform music spanning centuries at April concert

WAYNE, NEB. -- In late April, Siouxland music lovers can hear pieces spanning more than 500 years during a concert from the Wayne State College Chamber Choir.

The musical group is set to perform on Thursday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Ley Theatre on the Wayne State campus, according to a press release. The concert's free for the public to attend and is also being livestreamed at wsc.edu/watch-live.

Per the release, the song selections for the night will focus on the themes of "love, longing and hope" and will include Renaissance-era works as well as modern fare like "96,000" from Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In the Heights" and "30/90" from "tick, tick…BOOM!" (which is about a struggling composer living in New York City).

As the release notes, the choir will be conducted by Matthew Armstrong, an associate professor of music, with Shelly Armstrong serving as collaborative pianist.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.