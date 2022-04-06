Wayne State College hosting concerts April 25 and April 26

WAYNE -- The week of April 25, Siouxland music fans will have the chance to catch not one but two shows put on by the Wayne State College music department.

According to a press release, the Wayne State College Brass and Percussion Ensembles will perform, on Monday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m., at the WSC Music Annex. The event is free and open to the public.

The following night, also at 7:30 p.m., the Wayne State music department will host an honors recital at the Music Annex. That event is free and open to the public too. Per the release, students who make the honors recital are nominated by faculty members based on significant progress they've shown in study lessons.

For more information, contact the WSC Department of Music at (402)-375-7359.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

