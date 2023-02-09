WAYNE, Neb. — Twenty-eight high school singers from Nebraska and Iowa will be showcasing their talents later this month during a Wayne State College Music Theater Honor Choir concert.

The event is set for 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 in the Ley Theatre on the Wayne State campus. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids ages 12 and under. For those unable to attend, there's also a livestream option available at wsc.edu/watch-live.

For the event, members of the Wayne State College Chamber Choir will mentor and lead the students through rehearsals. According to a release, the program for the concert will include "Louder than Words" from Jonathan Larson's "tick, tick...BOOM!", "With One Look" from "Sunset Boulevard by Andrew Lloyd Webber and "Smooth Criminal" as heard in "MJ the Musical" and arranged by Erik Bosio.

For more info, those interested in attending can call the WSC Department of Music at (402)-375-7359.