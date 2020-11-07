Who will win the CMAs? Miranda Lambert leads with most nominations

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR: In other country competitions, the person with the most nominations usually wins this. But the CMA folks have given it to nominees with only one nod. Women, historically, haven’t done well in the category and, yet, this year there are two – Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood. (The last time two women were in this category was 1979.) Keith Urban, a past winner, and Eric Church and Luke Combs complete the field. Because there’s that “too soon” fear among CMA voters, Combs may have to wait. The one who should win is Underwood, who fits the definition of “entertainer.” Look for her to repeat her ACM win here.