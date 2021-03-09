Who will win the Grammys? Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa are in the hunt

Could this be the year Taylor Swift joins the Grammys’ “three-timers” club?
She’s nominated for Best Album and insiders say she could be the one to watch at Sunday’s ceremony.
Also in the hunt: Dua Lipa, who seems like a champ in many categories.
And, then, there’s Beyonce – who wasn’t nominated for Best Album, but has nine nominations, the most of the year.
So who owns the night? Taylor, Dua or Bey?
That’s the question that will swirl over the proceedings, hosted by Trevor Noah.
Here's who's leading the competition:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR: It’s Swift’s to lose. “Folklore” had heft.
SONG OF THE YEAR: “Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish (but don’t discount “I Can’t Breathe” from H.E.R.).
RECORD OF THE YEAR: “Cardigan,” Taylor Swift or “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa.
BEST NEW ARTIST: Megan Thee Stallion or Phoebe Bridgers? Go with Megan. Beyonce endorsed her.
BEST POP ALBUM: Lady Gaga’s here, but she will have to take a backseat to Taylor Swift, who seems destined to win for “Folklore.”
BEST POP PERFORMANCE: Taylor, Dua, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Justin Bieber are here. But so is Doja Cat. Go with Dua Lipa for “Don’t Start Now.” (If Taylor is having a night, this will foreshadow it.)
BEST POP DUO/GROUP: Taylor Swift with Bon Iver, “Exile.” (They’re out-sung by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande on “Rain on Me” but that seems too obvious. Grammy likes subtlety.)
BEST TRADITIONAL POP: There are rumblings for Renee Zellweger for the “Judy” soundtrack but can you really go against James Taylor? It’s Taylor’s “American Standard.”
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE: Fiona Apple, “Shameika.”
BEST ROCK SONG: Fiona could score here, too (she’s set up for a Tanya Tucker kind of night) but she might lose the edge to Phoebe Bridgers, who should get something.
BEST ROCK ALBUM: The Strokes, “The New Abnormal.”
BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM: Fiona and Phoebe are here but so is Beck, a real Grammy fave. I’m still going with Fiona Apple, “Fetch the Bolt Cutters.”
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE: Beyonce, “Black Parade.”
BEST R&B SONG: Beyonce, “Black Parade.”
BEST R&B ALBUM: John Legend, “Bigger Love.”
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE: “Savage Remix” (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce) or “Deep Reverence” (Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle).
BEST RAP ALBUM: Nas, “King’s Disease.”
BEST COUNTRY PERFORMANCE: Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird.”
BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP: Here’s where the Biebs could win: “10,000 Hours” with Dan and Shay and Justin Bieber.
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM: Miranda Lambert, “Wildcard.” (But Grammy voters like non-mainstream country performers, so Ingrid Andress could score, too.)
BEST COUNTRY SONG: Maren Morris, “The Bones” (unless Lambert is going to run the table).
BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM: Here, Meryl Streep could up her trophy ante. She read “Charlotte’s Web” and only has Alex Trebek’s autobiography to detract. Still, Alex didn’t read it. Ken Jennings did.
BEST COMEDY ALBUM: Jerry Seinfeld seems due. But Patton Oswalt is a Grammy fave. You roll the dice.
BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM: “Jagged Little Pill.” (Alanis Morissette scores again!)