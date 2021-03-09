Who will win the Grammys? Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa are in the hunt

Could this be the year Taylor Swift joins the Grammys’ “three-timers” club?

She’s nominated for Best Album and insiders say she could be the one to watch at Sunday’s ceremony.

Also in the hunt: Dua Lipa, who seems like a champ in many categories.

And, then, there’s Beyonce – who wasn’t nominated for Best Album, but has nine nominations, the most of the year.

So who owns the night? Taylor, Dua or Bey?

That’s the question that will swirl over the proceedings, hosted by Trevor Noah.

Here's who's leading the competition:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: It’s Swift’s to lose. “Folklore” had heft.

SONG OF THE YEAR: “Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish (but don’t discount “I Can’t Breathe” from H.E.R.).

RECORD OF THE YEAR: “Cardigan,” Taylor Swift or “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa.

BEST NEW ARTIST: Megan Thee Stallion or Phoebe Bridgers? Go with Megan. Beyonce endorsed her.