Who will win the Grammys? Billie Eilish, Lizzo look poised

A bigger star will be born at the Grammys Sunday night.
When Adele rolled through the deep and swept the 2012 contest by winning six, she became a Grammys icon, capitalizing on her two wins in 2009.
This year, another singer could make the same kind of leap. The women most likely: Lizzo and Billie Eilish.
Both nominated in multiple categories, the two newcomers are likely to go home with several each. But Eilish, who fits the Grammy mold, could have the edge. A sweep of Album, Record and Song is possible, but difficult. There are other contenders – and that Lizzo card.
Look for Eilish to reign as the night’s big winner; but don’t discount Lizzo – or Tanya Tucker, who’s poised to finally get the biggest attention in her decades-long career.
By category, here’s how the 2020 Grammys should shake down:
ALBUM: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish. Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” and Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” have a shot.
RECORD: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. Lizzo and Billie have a chance here, as well, but “Old Town Road” was fairly dominant in another of arenas. Look for it to get some big Grammy love.
SONG: This is probably the least predictable of the categories. Taylor Swift, a Grammy darling, is in the hunt and could be a spoiler. Still, it’s between Eilish and Lizzo. Tucker will get her love in the country categories.
NEW ARTIST: Again, it’s down to two: Lizzo and Eilish. If voters are feeling generous and want to recognize an outlier, it’s possible. But look to Eilish to take this.
POP SOLO: Here could be another diversion: Ariana Grande, “7 Rings.” Otherwise, you’re tossing a coin for Lizzo and Eilish. Grande is ready for a leap of her own. This could be it.
POP DUO: “Old Town Road” with “Senorita” in second position. As much as the Grammys like folks who are uber popular (Katy Perry, we're looking at you), they don't give them awards. That's why Shawn Mendes may have to wait. Just ask Justin Bieber.
POP ALBUM: “When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish. (Taylor Swift, though, is here.)
TRADITIONAL POP: Could Barbra Streisand pull out another win? Or is Michael Buble ready for the bubbly? There’s John Legend and Elvis Costello, as well. Go with Babs.
You have free articles remaining.
ROCK PERFORMANCE/ROCK SONG: “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr. A favorite in these parts, he's poised to have a good night.
ROCK ALBUM: “Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant.
R&B PERFORMANCE: Lizzo has the edge with “How I Feel.” H.E.R. has the second spot with “Could’ve Been.”
TRADITIONAL R&B: Lizzo, “Jerome.”
R&B SONG: “Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller.
URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM: Lizzo, “Cuz I Love You.”
RAP PERFORMANCE, SONG: Nipsey Hussle. Grammys will honor the late rapper in more than one category. They've done it before.
RAP ALBUM: Tyler the Creator, “Igor.”
COUNTRY PERFORMANCE, SOLO: Tanya Tucker, “Bring My Flowers.”
COUNTRY DUO/GROUP: Dan and Shay, “Speechless.”
COUNTRY SONG: Either Tanya or Dan and Shay.
COUNTRY ALBUM: Tanya Tucker (she’s going to have a moment).
SPOKEN WORD: Michelle Obama, “Becoming.” This would give the Obamas matching Grammys.
BROADWAY CAST RECORDING: “Hadestown”
The Grammys air Sunday on CBS.