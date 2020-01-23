Who will win the Grammys? Billie Eilish, Lizzo look poised

SONG: This is probably the least predictable of the categories. Taylor Swift, a Grammy darling, is in the hunt and could be a spoiler. Still, it’s between Eilish and Lizzo. Tucker will get her love in the country categories.

NEW ARTIST: Again, it’s down to two: Lizzo and Eilish. If voters are feeling generous and want to recognize an outlier, it’s possible. But look to Eilish to take this.

POP SOLO: Here could be another diversion: Ariana Grande, “7 Rings.” Otherwise, you’re tossing a coin for Lizzo and Eilish. Grande is ready for a leap of her own. This could be it.

POP DUO: “Old Town Road” with “Senorita” in second position. As much as the Grammys like folks who are uber popular (Katy Perry, we're looking at you), they don't give them awards. That's why Shawn Mendes may have to wait. Just ask Justin Bieber.

POP ALBUM: “When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish. (Taylor Swift, though, is here.)

TRADITIONAL POP: Could Barbra Streisand pull out another win? Or is Michael Buble ready for the bubbly? There’s John Legend and Elvis Costello, as well. Go with Babs.

