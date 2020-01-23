You are the owner of this article.
Who will win the Grammys? Billie Eilish, Lizzo look poised
A bigger star will be born at the Grammys Sunday night.

When Adele rolled through the deep and swept the 2012 contest by winning six, she became a Grammys icon, capitalizing on her two wins in 2009.

This year, another singer could make the same kind of leap. The women most likely: Lizzo and Billie Eilish.

Both nominated in multiple categories, the two newcomers are likely to go home with several each. But Eilish, who fits the Grammy mold, could have the edge. A sweep of Album, Record and Song is possible, but difficult. There are other contenders – and that Lizzo card.

Look for Eilish to reign as the night’s big winner; but don’t discount Lizzo – or Tanya Tucker, who’s poised to finally get the biggest attention in her decades-long career.

 By category, here’s how the 2020 Grammys should shake down:

Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Aerosmith to perform at Grammy Awards

Lizzo, seen here playing the flute at the BET Awards in 2019, is expected to have a big night at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. She and Billie Eilish have both been nominated for the top four prizes.

 ALBUM: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish. Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” and Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” have a shot.

RECORD: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. Lizzo and Billie have a chance here, as well, but “Old Town Road” was fairly dominant in another of arenas. Look for it to get some big Grammy love.

SONG: This is probably the least predictable of the categories. Taylor Swift, a Grammy darling, is in the hunt and could be a spoiler. Still, it’s between Eilish and Lizzo. Tucker will get her love in the country categories.

NEW ARTIST: Again, it’s down to two: Lizzo and Eilish. If voters are feeling generous and want to recognize an outlier, it’s possible. But look to Eilish to take this.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango in Los Angeles in 2018. She could be a big winner at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

POP SOLO: Here could be another diversion: Ariana Grande, “7 Rings.” Otherwise, you’re tossing a coin for Lizzo and Eilish. Grande is ready for a leap of her own. This could be it.

POP DUO: “Old Town Road” with “Senorita” in second position. As much as the Grammys like folks who are uber popular (Katy Perry, we're looking at you), they don't give them awards. That's why Shawn Mendes may have to wait. Just ask Justin Bieber.

POP ALBUM: “When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish. (Taylor Swift, though, is here.)

TRADITIONAL POP: Could Barbra Streisand pull out another win? Or is Michael Buble ready for the bubbly? There’s John Legend and Elvis Costello, as well. Go with Babs.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift performs a medley at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles in November. 

ROCK PERFORMANCE/ROCK SONG: “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr. A favorite in these parts, he's poised to have a good night.

ROCK ALBUM: “Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant.

R&B PERFORMANCE: Lizzo has the edge with “How I Feel.” H.E.R. has the second spot with “Could’ve Been.”

TRADITIONAL R&B: Lizzo, “Jerome.”

R&B SONG: “Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller.

URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM: Lizzo, “Cuz I Love You.”

RAP PERFORMANCE, SONG: Nipsey Hussle. Grammys will honor the late rapper in more than one category. They've done it before.

RAP ALBUM: Tyler the Creator, “Igor.”

Tanya Tucker

Tanya Tucker entertained an appreciative crowd at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City in 2017.

COUNTRY PERFORMANCE, SOLO: Tanya Tucker, “Bring My Flowers.”

COUNTRY DUO/GROUP: Dan and Shay, “Speechless.”

COUNTRY SONG: Either Tanya or Dan and Shay.

COUNTRY ALBUM: Tanya Tucker (she’s going to have a moment).

SPOKEN WORD: Michelle Obama, “Becoming.” This would give the Obamas matching Grammys.

BROADWAY CAST RECORDING: “Hadestown”

The Grammys air Sunday on CBS.

