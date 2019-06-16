LOS ANGELES – When Eva Longoria called Roselyn Sanchez and offered her a role in the new series “Grand Hotel,” Sanchez didn’t hesitate to sign on.
“I was a big fan of the original,” she says of the Spanish series that was adapted for American television. “And when I read the role, I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I get it. One hundred percent.’”
The role: The second wife of a rich Miami Beach hotel owner. While she doesn’t necessarily get along with her stepchildren (or her birth children for that matter), Gigi Mendoza has definite ideas about their futures. She plots and schemes with the best of them (think: Alexis Carrington) and isn’t afraid to say what she thinks.
In an early scene, she points out her daughters are “fraternal” twins, not identical, because she obviously likes one more than the other. “As the series goes on, you’re going to understand the dynamic,” Sanchez says. “The (less popular) child reminds her of her past and she doesn’t know how to deal with that. I think she adores both kids, but she doesn’t know how to navigate the love toward them.”
Even worse, she has to deal with her husband’s decisions. Played by Oscar nominee Demian Bichir, he’s a proud man who doesn’t always admit to his shortcomings. He has a plan for the hotel’s future, too, and the way he hopes to leave the business.
Gigi, Sanchez says, “is like an eagle. She will cut you if you mess with her family.”
Because there are layers of employees, friends and associates at the Grand Hotel, there’s plenty of prey. A wedding is afoot in the new ABC series and Gigi definitely has ideas how it should unfold.
A key to her personality, Sanchez says, is her clothing. “Gigi is all about perfection. She wants to float above everything and the clothing is magnificent.”
To help convey the character’s attitude, Sanchez worked with the costume designer and realized there’s a specific look for everyone – “which isn’t easy because it’s a very big cast. The female audience is going to realize Gigi is very different from Roselyn.”
In films and television for years, Sanchez met “Grand Hotel” executive producer Eva Longoria when they were both cast in “L.A. Dragnet.”
“I’d never done anything and Roselyn was a movie star,” Longoria says. “And she was like, ‘Mama, don’t let them put the camera there.’ ‘Mama, always watch your light.’ She taught me everything I know. The only reason I’m here is because of Roz.”
Both women were up for the role Longoria ultimately got on “Desperate Housewives.” The show’s creator, Marc Cherry, remembered Sanchez when he was writing the series “Devious Maids.”
“He said he wrote it for a younger Rosalyn Sanchez,” the 46-year-old actress says. “And when I read it, I said, ‘This is me.’” Agents told her Cherry didn’t want her, “but I said I was going to go in. I told them, I’m available. I just had a baby and I’m a little big but I can do it.”
Longoria, who also produced “Devious Maids,” agreed and Sanchez began a four-season run as Carmen Luna, one of the title characters who were eager to solve the murder of a friend.
Thanks to the show’s writers, Sanchez was able to show a facility with comedy.
Earlier in her career, “I was the cop and the FBI agent and the lawyer…for a long time,” she says. “Even though I had a thick accent they were giving me roles that you wouldn’t expect me to play. But I wasn’t getting comedy. Everybody said, ‘You’re funny. You should do a comedy.’ ‘Devious Maids’ changed everything.”
Now, Sanchez is working on producing her own English-language version of a Spanish original.
“I would love to do more with Spanish films and TV but, because of availability, I’m not able to,” she says. “To be appreciated in both markets is incredible.”
“Grand Hotel,” she says, could change her screen identity even more. But don’t worry.
“Every time I get a new script I do my homework,” Sanchez says. “I need to be the antagonist but I want people to relate to her and make her human. Playing a vixen is easy. But I want to be the vixen that people learn to love.”
"Grand Hotel" airs June 17 on ABC.