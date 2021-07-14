Navy blazers, stripes and flag scarves for Team USA in Tokyo

Westbrook recalled his Olympic walk as an overwhelming feeling of unity and pride.

“And then, the creme de la creme, you have to fight one another. With love,” he said. “It's the most beautiful thing one can experience.”

Homer called the uniforms “very comfortable, very breathable," though the much-discussed beret each American athlete received for the London Opening Ceremony in 2012 was one of his favorite Olympic pieces.

“I think this is my second favorite,” he smiled.

It was at the London Games where Ralph Lauren took some heat for decking out the U.S. athletes in uniforms made in China.

Team attire — but not the cooling element in the flag bearer jacket — is available at select Ralph Lauren stores, department stores, and online at RalphLauren.com and TeamUSAShop.com.

Homer tried on the flag bearer jacket and loves the concept.

“If you can cool yourself, why cool a room? I think that's a really cool thing," he said.

The five-year stretch rather than the usual four between Olympics has been challenging for Homer, along with the pared-down fanfare and pandemic protocols planned for Tokyo, he said.