NBC perseveres after rough start in transitional Olympics

“You can follow it on Instagram or Snapchat,” Billings said. “But I don't think anyone has cracked the code on this to remotely make the money that you can on television.”

NBC Universal said it now has 52 million people signed up for Peacock, exceeding its expectations. The coming months will see if some of the new customers stay. Billings said NBC needed to do a better job making Peacock a central gathering place for the Games.

NBC, which in years past faced some criticism for not showing enough Olympic events, had the opposite issue in Tokyo. So much was shown that that fans had trouble making sense of it all, and knowing where they should go to see something specific.

Wrote critic Aaron Timms in the Guardian: “Viewers have been able to see everything at any given moment (provided you have the Peacock streaming service) while understanding fundamentally nothing about what's going on.”

Bevacqua conceded the need to improve the navigation experience. “I think we've done a better job since the Games started,” he said. “We've responded to that.”