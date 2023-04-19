This year's Nebraska State Fair dirt acts feature bucking bulls, ATV aerobatics, powerful tractors and crashing cars.

On the fair’s opening day, Aug. 25, riders in the Ultimate Bullriding Tour will compete at 7 p.m. at the U.S. Foods Outdoor Arena. Tickets start at $25.

New to the fair, the ATV Big Air Tour will provide its brand of thrills at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at Anderson Field. Tickets start at $13.

This show delivers incredible stunts and gravity-defying jumps from some of the nation’s best ATV and off-road riders, according to a release from the State Fair.

Returning to the State Fair for a second year, the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 27 at Anderson Field. Tickets start at $17.

The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association is the biggest of three sanctioned national pulling associations.

Ultimate Bullfighters will be the featured show at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at the U.S. Foods Outdoor Arena. Bullfighters have 60 seconds to score points by performing dangerous stunts as close to the bull as possible without getting hit. The animals are not harmed, unlike in traditional bullfighting, the release says. Tickets start at $25. Included in the ticket will be Mutton Busting, which starts at 5 p.m.

Those attending at 2 p.m. Sept. 4 at Anderson Field will get to see the finale of the Nebraska State Fair Demo Derby Point Series. Tickets start at $17.

The 10 events that make up the point series begin on June 17 in Ravenna. Class events include Limited Weld, Bone Stock and Old School.

Tickets are for all five events are on sale now at StateFair.org. All advance tickets include gate admission.

This year's fair, with the theme of “Whatever Your Flavor,” runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 4.

