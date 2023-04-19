Grand Island Independent
The Nebraska State Fair was host to a Draft Horse Pull contest on Monday evening. The horses competed by having to pull 3100-4100 pounds across a distance of 20ft to see who would come out victorious.
This year's Nebraska State Fair dirt acts feature bucking bulls, ATV aerobatics, powerful tractors and crashing cars.
On the fair’s opening day, Aug. 25, riders in the Ultimate Bullriding Tour will compete at 7 p.m. at the U.S. Foods Outdoor Arena. Tickets start at $25.
New to the fair, the ATV Big Air Tour will provide its brand of thrills at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at Anderson Field. Tickets start at $13.
This show delivers incredible stunts and gravity-defying jumps from some of the nation’s best ATV and off-road riders, according to a release from the State Fair.
Returning to the State Fair for a second year, the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 27 at Anderson Field. Tickets start at $17.
The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association is the biggest of three sanctioned national pulling associations.
Ultimate Bullfighters will be the featured show at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at the U.S. Foods Outdoor Arena. Bullfighters have 60 seconds to score points by performing dangerous stunts as close to the bull as possible without getting hit. The animals are not harmed, unlike in traditional bullfighting, the release says. Tickets start at $25. Included in the ticket will be Mutton Busting, which starts at 5 p.m.
Those attending at 2 p.m. Sept. 4 at Anderson Field will get to see the finale of the Nebraska State Fair Demo Derby Point Series. Tickets start at $17.
The 10 events that make up the point series begin on June 17 in Ravenna. Class events include Limited Weld, Bone Stock and Old School.
Tickets are for all five events are on sale now at
StateFair.org. All advance tickets include gate admission.
This year's fair, with the theme of “Whatever Your Flavor,” runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 4.
Photos: Nebraska State Fair in the 1960s
Nebraska State Fair 1964
Ag Hall offered a spot where you could take a break from walking around the fairgrounds.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1964
Drivers and their crews prepare their cars in the infield of the horse track.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1964
The starter waves the green flag during races at the 1964 Nebraska State Fair.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1964
A vendor shows off his wares in 1964. Note the yardstick held by one of the people watching. People would always want to know where they could get a free yardstick.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1964
The midway was always popular with the kids.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1964
You could take a spin on the Paratrooper ride on the midway in 1964.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1964
Or ride around the fairgrounds on a stagecoach pulled by ponies.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1964
The Custer County 4-H clubs' produce entry in 1964.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1969
4-H produce entries line tables in the 4-H Building in 1969.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1969
The ring is full of entries during a 4-H dairy cow competition in 1969.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1969
The State Fair featured high school bands every day of the fair.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1969
The Game and Parks Commission fish tank was always a popular stop. Note the cotton candy stick floating in the tank.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1969
An aerial view of the open-air auditorium and the administration building (red-brick building) in 1969.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1969
The infield of the horse racing track featured a pond in the 1960s. Auto races were held during the fair, but as you can see from the trailers at the barns, there were plenty of horses on the grounds too. The Coliseum, now called the Ice Box, is to the right of the track grandstand.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1969
The midway and commercial exhibits took up all available space during the fair.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1969
Neon lights up the night on the midway in 1969.
Journal Star archives
