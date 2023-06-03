ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa — Before the last off-season, Arnolds Park Amusement Park CEO Jon Paulsey said there was one goal when it came to employees at the entertainment complex.

“House our staff together,” he said during a recent tour of the summer tourist attraction on West Okoboji Lake.

On May 19, the park officially met the objective with a ribbon-cutting on a three-story, college-style dormitory capable of housing the entire international staff and located a block or so away from the business. Each floor has common kitchens with four cooking spaces and two freezers, six washers and dryers and other gathering areas. None of the rooms are interior and several overlook Abbie Gardner Park and Shelter House.

“A place to relax,” Paulsey called it.

For years, the park hired mostly international staffers or “students” through the J1 and H2B visa programs which are intended for cultural exchanges and seasonal, non-agricultural labor respectively. Paulsey said a major reason for the trend is young people in the Iowa Great Lakes region tend to not be as interested in holding down a temporary job (because of all the recreational opportunities the area promises in the summertime) so the park has to look elsewhere for workers.

But prior to 2023, those personnel, a number of whom come from Colombia and Jamaica, would sometimes have to travel more than a half-mile, at night, in a foreign land, to get home. Now, Paulsey said, Arnolds Park Amusement Park is providing “safety for students” and a place “close to work.”

Granville Gonez is a 26-year-old third-year student from Kingston, Jamaica. A graduate of the University of the West Indies, he said he doesn’t mind making the 2,000-mile journey to Arnolds Park because he appreciates the friendly patrons and relishes the chance to test out the Legend Rollercoaster, one of the oldest wooden rides in the country. Last year, Gonez worked the Boji Falls flume. This year, he fills in for folks when they go on break.

Gonez’s former lodging was about a seven-minute walk from Arnolds Park Amusement Park and he said it wasn’t quite as good as the new dormitory. What most appeals to him about the building, which came together in seven months and two days, is the sense of camaraderie it fosters.

“You can interact with people of all countries,” Gonez said. “We cook and share dishes.”

Alikhan Zhamalov agreed with Gonez about how much of a joy it is to make such connections.

“I feel like I am at home. We can interact with new cultures,” the 29-year-old from Almaty, Kazakhstan said. “The dormitory brings us all together.”

In his fourth season, Zhamalov is doing tech work for the Arnolds Park Amusement Park. For the previous years, he worked as a cashier in the ticket office. And he’s also bartended.

“I like to work in a place where people are enjoying life,” Zhamalov said.

Paulsey said that kind of positivity is reciprocal at the park.

“Good experiences for employees get passed along to customers as well,” he said.

Part of the experience for this first summer will be figuring out what all works and what doesn’t.

“We’re going to be learning a lot about how it’s going to operate and work,” Paulsey said.