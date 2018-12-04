It's been awfully quiet on the Marvel Studios front ever since Ant-Man and the Wasp dropped back in June.
Since then many have speculated as to what Marvel's next move would be after the events of Infinity War. Our next bit of answers should come in the form of Captain Marvel.
The story takes place back in 1995, so it is a prequel of sorts to everything we have seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The second trailer was released Monday night, and gives us a glimpse of what to expect.
Captain Marvel stars Bree Larson as the title character/Carol Danvers, a half human half Kree who possesses superhuman strength, energy projection and flight.
Samuel L. Jackson, with the help of de-aging technology, is back as Nick Fury.
Jude Law makes his Marvel debut as Mar-Vell, Captain Marvel's mentor.
Some other familiar faces we'll also see are Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser first seen in Guardians of the Galaxy. Djimon Hounsou reprises his role from Guardians as well as Korath.
Captain Marvel hit theaters on March 8, 2019.