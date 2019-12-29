New 'Party of Five' tackles deportation, family dynamics

LOS ANGELES – Over the past two decades, producers Amy Lippman and Chris Keyser have been approached several times about rebooting “Party of Five,” their hit series about five siblings coping with their parents’ deaths.
Both say there never seemed to be a good reason to revive the show until immigration and deportation became headline news. “We began to realize that what we had sort of imagined – which was a family of orphans 25 years ago – had sort of transmogrified into families of kids who are living without their parents in a very real way,” Lippman says.
That twist – allowing the parents to still be a factor – proved intriguing enough to take a second look.
In the new version, which premieres in January on Freeform, the Acosta children need to figure out how they can keep their lives on track while working to get their parents back. “This show is about grief in a slightly different way because what is lost is not gone forever,” says Keyser. “The tragedy that happens to them is present and ongoing and changing.”
While there are similarities between the two versions, there are cultural differences that could impact the siblings’ decisions.
Emilio, the oldest son, is a DACA child – an individual who was brought to the United States and is eligible for deferred deportation. That adds to the family’s tenuous situation and forces him to make some tough choices. Does he follow his dream of a career in music? Or does he defer that and run the family business?
The second son, Beto, thinks the choice is obvious.
For the young actors, “Party of Five” has real meaning.
Niko Guardado, who plays Beto, says his grandparents came from Mexico and impressed upon him the hope the United States gave them. “They got their citizenship and made me very aware of the path it takes,” he says. “This country was born from immigrants. Everybody should be given a chance for a better life…and they prove it with work.”
Guardado’s father – Eddie Guardado, a professional relief pitcher who, most recently, worked as a coach with the Minnesota Twins – and mother encouraged their children to dream big. “Somebody gave them a chance, but nobody really believed in them,” he says. “For him to get to the majors and play such a lengthy career, I use that as an example that dreams are valid, no matter where you’re from.”
Education was always a part of Guardado’s plan but he got work in television while he was attending school and realized he was doing what he was training for. “I told my parents, ‘I found what I love to do.’”
They’ve been supportive and hopeful about the new “Party of Five.”
Brandon Larracuente, who plays Emilio, says the series should resonate with all families. “I couldn’t imagine what it must be like for people who experience this on a daily basis,” he says. “I’ve watched tapes about deportation and read as many articles as I could. I feel for these people.”
The young actors of “Party of Five” met a week before filming “to get to know each other as human beings,” Larracuente says. “It felt like an immediate family.”
They talked about the show’s themes and realized Lippman and Keyser weren’t offering easy answers to any of them.
“It’s challenging in a good way,” Larracuente says. “I’m Puerto Rican. Niko’s Mexican. Emily (Tosta) is Dominican and Elle (Paris Legaspi) is a bunch of different things. But we’re all Hispanic from different parts of the world.”
Adds Guardado: “Emily is like my twin. Brandon is like my older brother. We bicker all the time. We love each other.”
And they think “Party of Five” will have much to say.
When the producers showed the new pilot to a test audience, viewers asked why the father didn’t pursue citizenship when he first came to the country.
“There is no path to citizenship when you are illegal without first leaving the country,” Lippman remembers telling them. “The opportunity to involve people in a family story and, at the same time, educate them as to what the process is is really kind of thrilling.”
Beats from the first “Party of Five” will play in the second one as well – the oldest son will be irresponsible, the second son, maternal. “We did it very deliberately many years ago and it helped,” Lippman says. “There’ll be enough for our original fans to recognize the show in it. But we’re not interested in doing the same thing again.
“This situation is, in many ways, much more compelling because it’s changing. We’re going to lay it out and hope that there is enough for people who saw it before to enjoy it. If we don’t get any of that audience, it’s just a compelling story about these kids that’s worthwhile, too.”
“Party of Five” premieres in January on Freeform.
About the original
“Party of Five” premiered Sept. 12, 1994 and ran for six seasons on Fox.
The drama followed five siblings after the loss of their parents in a car accident.
The series starred Matthew Fox, Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell and Lacey Chabert.
Wolf, who’s now on “Nancy Drew,” says he’s eager to see how the new version plays out. It launched his cast’s careers and, today, the four stars are still in the business. (Their baby brother, Owen, was played by several actors over the course of the series.)
Fox last starred in “Lost” (and got an Emmy nomination); Campbell was on “House of Cards” and will soon be seen in the film “Clouds” and Chabert has been a regular on “The Crossword Mysteries” on the Hallmark Channel.
The last Owen, Jacob Smith, starred in a number of films, including “Cheaper by the Dozen” and “Troy.”