New 'Party of Five' tackles deportation, family dynamics

“This situation is, in many ways, much more compelling because it’s changing. We’re going to lay it out and hope that there is enough for people who saw it before to enjoy it. If we don’t get any of that audience, it’s just a compelling story about these kids that’s worthwhile, too.”

About the original

“Party of Five” premiered Sept. 12, 1994 and ran for six seasons on Fox.

The drama followed five siblings after the loss of their parents in a car accident.

The series starred Matthew Fox, Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell and Lacey Chabert.

Wolf, who’s now on “Nancy Drew,” says he’s eager to see how the new version plays out. It launched his cast’s careers and, today, the four stars are still in the business. (Their baby brother, Owen, was played by several actors over the course of the series.)

Fox last starred in “Lost” (and got an Emmy nomination); Campbell was on “House of Cards” and will soon be seen in the film “Clouds” and Chabert has been a regular on “The Crossword Mysteries” on the Hallmark Channel.

The last Owen, Jacob Smith, starred in a number of films, including “Cheaper by the Dozen” and “Troy.”