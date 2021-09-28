New Rijksmuseum exhibition showcases Renaissance portraits

For Dibbits, whose museum has just wrapped up a groundbreaking exhibition bringing the history of slavery in the Netherlands and its former colonies into sharp focus, the two portraits are a way of bringing Europe's Black population in the Renaissance out of obscurity.

“There was a presence in the Renaissance, so around 1500, of Africans in Europe and we felt it very important to show these two works, to also show that presence," he said. “I think that for a long time in the history of art, these works were invisible. So people just thought, well they didn’t exist.”

For Dibbits and Matthias Ubl, the museum's curator of Early Netherlandish, Italian and German painting, one of the standout highlights of the show is the enigmatic “Portrait of a Young Girl,” painted around 1470 by Petrus Christus. The portrait of an unknown girl is on loan from the Gemaeldegalerie in Berlin, the first time the painting has left the museum since 1994.

Ubl said he first became fascinated by the work when he saw it on a poster as a student in London around 20 years ago.

“When I first saw it, I thought, ‘wow, this is just so amazing. This is one of the most beautiful portraits there is.’ And now it’s here and it’s almost unreal,” Ubl said.