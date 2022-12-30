Nick Cannon welcomes baby No. 12, his 5th this year

Nick Cannon has expanded his family once again.

"The Masked Singer" host and model Alyssa Scott had daughter Halo Marie Cannon, on Dec. 14, Scott revealed on Instagram Thursday. Their daughter — Cannon's 12th child to date — arrived roughly one year after the death of the duo's son Zen, who died at age 5 months from brain cancer.

"December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed," Scott wrote. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever."

She added, "I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine."

Scott had shared photos throughout her pregnancy on social media.

Cannon has fathered a dozen children to date.

Cannon has three children with model Brittany Bell — sons Rise Messiah, 10 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2.

He also has three children with Abby De La Rosa — Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 weeks, and twins Zion and Zillion, 18 months — and 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Cannon's also father to son Legendary Love, 5 months, with model Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 3 months, with model LaNisha Cole.

