After the pandemic, “Les Miserables” took on a different meaning for actor Nick Cartell.

Before, as the noble Jean Valjean, he wasn’t a father.

Now, post-pandemic, he, his wife and soon-to-be 3-year-old daughter Sullivan, are on the road with the national touring company.

“Once you have your own child, it’s completely different,” the veteran actor says. “Your heart is truly outside of your body. My connection to Jean Valjean as a father has deepened.”

Edging near his 800th performance in the role, Cartell had an opportunity to reassess the role while theaters were shut down.

During the hiatus, he taught musical theater classes over Zoom. “It was a struggle but it also helped spark those creative juices to make sure they were still flowing,” Cartell says. “We are now to a point where I feel like we are starting to come back and connect with our audiences.”

Because actors left “Les Miz” when the pandemic hit, he now has a different cast to play off. That keeps the show fresh. Interestingly, many of those new actors hadn’t done an in-person audition. “There were over 5,000 submissions through self-tapes. And then they came to in-person callbacks and made it onto the stage with us. So there’s something that’s incredibly rewarding about that.”

Before fatherhood, Cartell could kick back before a performance. Now with a daughter, it’s a different journey. Family responsibilities loom, then it’s time to dig into one of the most difficult roles in musical theater. “It’s a role that I don’t take lightly. I dig my teeth into it every night.”

On matinee days, Sullivan comes to the theater and, yes, knows the songs. Currently, “Master of the House” is a favorite. A career in musical theater? Dad smiles and nods.

While Cartell doesn’t hold the record for most “Les Miz” performances (the record stands at more than 1,900), he does have a firm grasp on it. “You’re onstage 85% of the show. It’s three hours, completely sung, and it’s completely thrilling.”

Other roles loom (the Phantom in “Phantom of the Opera,” Sweeney Todd, and the King in “Hamilton” are on his list), but “there are so many stories that are being written I would love to be part of something from the ground up.”

He had that opportunity with Kathie Lee Gifford’s musical, “Scandalous,” and discovered the talk show host-turned playwright was a great role model. “’Scandalous’ was a big journey. Gifford is probably one of the hardest working women I have met in show business. She’d do the ‘Today’ show every morning and then she would come and be with us all through rehearsal and then do rewrites. Working with her was a master class. She knew how to handle the weight of a role and lead the company with grace and strength and compassion.”

What he discovered – which comes into play with “Les Mis” – is “we’re all in this journey together. We’ve got three hours to get from point A to point B.”

Because so many of the post-pandemic actors are new to the show, “there’s a fresh take on the roles. They’ve been through this time of change in our country and we’re asking the audiences to come with us. What are you going to take away? What are you going to change in your life? That change is one of the reasons people come back to ‘Les Mis.’ It’s a story they can connect with. It’s a classic musical that’s also being reinvented by actors for a new generation.”

While Cartell will hit 1,000 performances before his contract is up, he says it’s still interesting to see what others have done with the role.

Among the changes you might note: the prisoner Jean Valjean was branded with the number 24601. Now, he’s branded with a fleur-de-lis – to justify why he’s mistaken for another prisoner. The new brand represents the prison. Cartell uses a temporary tattoo for the show and usually goes through three a week. “I thought about getting a real tattoo – it would make life easier” but the temporary one works just as well.

When he hits his 1,000th performance, Cartell says with a smile, “I’ll hand out tattoos to everyone.”

