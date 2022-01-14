Nielsen ratings

For the week of Jan. 3-9, the 20 most popular prime time shows, their networks and viewerships:
1. NFL Football: L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, NBC, 17.69 million.
2. NFL Football: Dallas at Philadelphia, ABC, 13.7 million.
3. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 13.08 million.
4. “The OT,” Fox, 12.11 million.
5. “NFL Pregame,” ABC, 11.93 million.
6. NFL Football: Cleveland at Pittsburgh, ESPN, 11.78 million.
7. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 9.9 million.
8. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 9.59 million.
9. “FBI,” CBS, 8.52 million.
10. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.39 million.
11. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 7.18 million.
12. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.15 million.
13. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.939 million.
14. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.937 million.
15. “NFL Pregame” (Monday), ESPN, 6.68 million.
16. NFL Football: Dallas at Philadelphia, ESPN, 6.51 million.
17. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.48 million.
18. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.07 million.
19. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 6.063 million.
20. “FBI: International,” CBS, 6.062 million.