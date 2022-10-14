Dueling Pianos returning to Anthem for two nights of shows

SIOUX CITY -- Dueling Pianos will be returning for a duo of dates at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Nov. 23 and 25.
As a collection of some of the best entertainers in the industry, Dueling Pianos is guaranteed to bring audiences to their feet in each engaging performances. Guests should be ready to get up and have fun as soon as the show begins.
Tickets are on sale and may be purchased at the hotel's Rock Shop or at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
All Anthem events are for audiences, 21 and older.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
