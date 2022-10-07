Omaha's Faron Medhi named Miss Teen USA

Faron Medhi was ecstatic when she was called as one of the top five contestants vying for the title of Miss Teen USA.

And when she heard Miss Idaho's name being called, she was thrilled, thinking her friend had won the title. Then she realized Idaho's representative was awarded second place.

"I was like, 'Hold the phone. It's me?' " Medhi said.

Medhi, an Omaha native, was named Miss Teen USA over the weekend. She's the first Miss Nebraska Teen USA to win the national title.

The 18-year-old graduated from Millard North High School in 2022.

She got her start in pageants at 9 years old. Mom entered her for fun, but Medhi was hooked.

Walking across the stage in a gown for the first time left Medhi feeling beautiful and empowered.

"It really boosted my self-esteem," she said.

She quickly set her sights on Miss Teen USA.

Medhi nabbed her first major title, Miss Nebraska Teen USA, in March. A flexible high school schedule allowed her to focus on her platform and engage in the community.

She visited kindergarten and first grade classes to share a book she self-published. The book, "I Am ABCs," teaches kids affirmations for every letter of the alphabet.

Medhi said it's important to invest in youth. And teaching them about the power of confidence is key in a world of social media comparisons.

To prep for Miss Teen USA, Medhi squeezed in workouts at her mother's Elkhorn dance studio where she also teaches classes. The studio doubled as a spot to practice walking in her gowns. She practiced interview prep any time she found herself in the car.

She plans to use her title, and the reach that comes with it, to grow her current platform of self-love.

Medhi said she hopes, too, that people see her as real and authentic.

"The truth about pageantry is that every single pageant girl is out in her community and leading in change," she said. "Breaking those barriers and stereotypes is what I want to do."

Medhi will hold the title of Miss Teen USA for one year. She'll juggle the responsibilities of the title along with attending classes at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. She's majoring in biology, with hopes of becoming a pediatrician.

Medhi said she may try to compete in Miss USA, but for now, she's taking things day-by-day.

"This is seriously a dream come true," Medhi said. "I'm just going to play it by ear and live in the moment."