'Nomadland,' 'Rocks' lead more diverse BAFTA nominations

“Seeing how people are just so like in love with ‘Rocks,’ it kind of makes you feel indispensable in the world, and makes you feel less marginal to the broader picture," Bakray, who was nominated for best lead actress, said by video interview. “And it just makes you feel like the main character in your own story.”

Four of the six directing nominees are women, including Zhao, Gavron, Shannon Murphy (“Babyteeth”) and Jasmila Zbanic (“Quo Vadis, Aida?”). Also nominated are Lee Isaac Chung for the family drama “Minari” and Thomas Vinterberg for the Danish dark comedy “Another Round.”

More films were nominated, too. A total of 50 films were nominated, up from 39 last year. Amanda Berry, chief executive of BAFTA, said in a video interview that one of the most important parts of the academy's overhaul was getting members to watch more than just the most hyped movies. Despite the pandemic, a total of 258 films were entered into this year's BAFTAs, which the academy said were watched more than 150,000 times through its online platform.

“Hundreds of people were involved in that review. Out of it came a 120 changes that we’ve made across the organization,” said Berry. “But one of the biggest pieces of feedback was that the feeling was that not enough people were watching enough films.”