Nominations being taken for 2021 Siouxland's Choice Awards
Living Art Tattoo Studio

Tattoo artist Tracy Fanning works with a tattoo stencil at Living Art Tattoo Studio in Sioux City. The studio won best tattoo shop in the 2020 Siouxland's Choice Awards. Who will win this year? You be the judge.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Nominations are now being taken for the Sioux City Journal's and the Weekender's 2021 Siouxland's Choice Awards.

People will have the chance to nominate their favorite businesses or individuals in 124 different categories at siouxcityjournal.com/contests/ until Nov. 3.

Readers will then be able to vote for their favorites from Dec. 1 to 29. After that, winners will be revealed in a special Weekender Siouxland's Choice Award edition that will be hitting newsstands on Feb. 25, 2021.

More than 20 years ago, the Weekender began asking its readers to sound off on their favorite bar or restaurant. Over time, choices became more specific, with categories dedicated to best burger, best pizza or best cocktail, for instance.

Soon, other business types were added to the mix, including best auto shop, entertainment venue, fitness club ... well, you get the point.

Even sports teams, bands, hip-hop artists and "Local Sioux-lebrities" became potential award winners.

Last February, a staggering 117,000 Siouxland's Choice votes were cast, giving props to the best of the best.

This year promises to be even bigger and better. Plus you won't have to sit through endless political ads between now and then.

See democracy at its finest with the 2021 Siouxland's Choice Awards.

