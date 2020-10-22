Nominations being taken for 2021 Siouxland's Choice Awards

SIOUX CITY -- Nominations are now being taken for the Sioux City Journal's and the Weekender's 2021 Siouxland's Choice Awards.

People will have the chance to nominate their favorite businesses or individuals in 124 different categories at siouxcityjournal.com/contests/ until Nov. 3.

Readers will then be able to vote for their favorites from Dec. 1 to 29. After that, winners will be revealed in a special Weekender Siouxland's Choice Award edition that will be hitting newsstands on Feb. 25, 2021.

More than 20 years ago, the Weekender began asking its readers to sound off on their favorite bar or restaurant. Over time, choices became more specific, with categories dedicated to best burger, best pizza or best cocktail, for instance.

Soon, other business types were added to the mix, including best auto shop, entertainment venue, fitness club ... well, you get the point.

Even sports teams, bands, hip-hop artists and "Local Sioux-lebrities" became potential award winners.

Last February, a staggering 117,000 Siouxland's Choice votes were cast, giving props to the best of the best.