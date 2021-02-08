 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oatly - Field sing
View Comments

Oatly - Field sing

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Best: The actual CEO of alt-milk manufacturer Oatly sits at a keyboard in a field, singing a pro-oat-milk jingle he apparently wrote himself. “It’s like milk, but made for humans” and “Wow, no cow” are among the lyrics. With obviously DIY ads, there’s a fine line between charming and cheap. This one is way over on the charming side. (But oat milk still tastes like, you know, oats.)

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Weeknd stuns with Super Bowl half-time show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News