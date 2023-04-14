Olaf has taught Jeremy Davis plenty about life.

While playing the world’s most famous snowman in the national touring production of “Disney’s Frozen,” the veteran actor has found he’s now more optimistic.

The role, he says, "made me a more joyful person. He sees everything with rose-colored glasses. Every moment in his life is an opportunity for joy and a way to have fun.”

With the show since its formative years, Davis had no idea, initially, what the stage adaptation of the animated film might look light. “The developmental phase is about getting in a room with a bunch of people and trying out all these ideas and seeing what works best,” he says. “It’s one of the most exciting things that we could ever be a part of.”

In the stage version, Olaf was always envisioned as a puppet. But, initially, he was assigned to someone else. Davis was part of the original Broadway production’s ensemble, then became Olaf’s understudy when the show came back after the pandemic. “When F. Michael Haynie left last year, they moved me up.” Now, Olaf is his responsibility.

“His feet are attached to my feet, so when I take a step, he steps. When I was first strapped in, it was very difficult. I had never done any puppeteering before and I wasn’t sure I’d be able to do it. I went home that day and I was exhausted. I looked at myself in the mirror and I was like, ‘What are you going to do?’ Like everything else in life, you practice. The more you practice, the better you get.”

Although Davis isn’t sure how much the Olaf puppet weighs, he says the weight is evenly distributed. “At first it felt like I was trying to push a big pile of rocks around. Eventually, I got to the point where I didn’t have to force him at all and I started to think of it as dancing with him. Now, we sort of glide around. Sometimes I lead. Sometimes he leads and we just sort of move around together.”

Unlike other roles he has played (Davis has been a professional actor for more than 25 years), Olaf is more of a "package" deal "and I have to incorporate that into my performance.” Naturally, the snowman is an instant crowd pleaser.

“It’s really a nice place to begin, but there’s all that expectation that comes with him.”

What adds to the experience is the company he keeps – his wife Kristen Smith Davis is also a member of the “Frozen” company. Usually, he says, they’re working in different productions. “We met doing ‘South Pacific’ on tour 13 years ago. And that’s the last time we worked together until now. It’s been very nice to be out here working together again.”

While both careers were halted when the pandemic hit, they were hopeful the business would come back. “We ended up putting all of our stuff in storage and moving out of New York,” Davis says. “We spent a lot of time with our families and were very happen when we started to see things come back.” The two got the offer to join “Frozen” and, says Davis, realized a key factor in a career like his is luck. “It takes talent. It takes training. It takes persistence and it takes luck. You can have three of those things and it might not work out. I’ve worked hard, but I’ve had a fair amount of luck.”

Davis’ Broadway debut in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” was a highlight. “South Pacific” was, too. But the recent revival of “Cats” “is very, very dear to me. I love that show. It’s not just a hard dance, it’s a very, very hard sing as well."

Davis played Skimbleshanks in the revival. "Every night, at the end of the show, you realize you have accomplished something very, very big. The other thing – the really important thing – is it’s about forgiveness and inclusion and community. Like any other muscle, I was exercising my empathy and I feel like the show made me a better person.”

Just like Olaf.