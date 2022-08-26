 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Student Loans, Education Funding, and an Iowa State Fair Report

Deidre DeJear at the Siouxland Progressive Women Luncheon

Deidre DeJear speaks at a Siouxland Progressive Women Luncheon at Famous Dave’s on Tuesday in Sioux City.

 Owen Ziliak Sioux City Journal

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Student loans are forgiven, Deidre DeJear proposes a boost in state funding for public education, and a report from the Iowa State Fair.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton and features Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, and McNett of the Sioux City Journal.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands Dead Larry and Copperhead.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

