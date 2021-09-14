Operatic day at the beach evokes climate crisis

“Rarely has an environmental message been so subtly, humorously, tellingly conveyed in an artwork,” raved critic Igor Toronyi-lalic in the British magazine The Spectator.

As in Venice, the BAM production in the intimate Fishman Space will have the audience — limited to 100 people at any one time — standing and looking down on the beach from a balcony that surrounds the stage on all four sides. The cast will repeat the show five times each day, with spectators free to come and go as they choose.

“A lot of the audience that will come, they already know about the topic,” Lapelyté said. “What we hope people take out of it is a feeling of togetherness, that we are all together in this thing.”

After the Brooklyn run, from Sept. 15-26, the show will travel to Philadelphia, Bentonville, Arkansas, and Los Angeles.

The singers will move with the production, but each venue provides its own sand. BAM obtained its 21 tons from a South Jersey community whose beach had been pushed five miles inland by erosion. That’s enough to cover the 57x46-foot stage with about 2 inches. After the run ends, the sand will be vacuumed up and taken away by a company that recycles it for construction sites and other uses.

