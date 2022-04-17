 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orange City Tulip Festival announces slate for ArtBurst event

ORANGE CITY -- This year's 81st Orange City Tulip Festival will feature 22 artists, from a total of five states, as a part of its "ArtBurst" exhibition and sale.

According to a press release for the event, ArtBurst is set to unfold on the Sioux County Courthouse grounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21. 

"Admission is free to the public," the release said.

As for what will be included, the release told visitors to expect to see: metalwork, photography, ceramics, ﬁber, jewelry, mixed media, stained glass, and acrylic, oil and watercolor paintings. 

Per the release, cash prizes are given out for the best-in-show of two-dimensional and three-dimensional work.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

